Rumours are circulating about an RS version of the Audi Q8 Concept which might makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 which starts next month. It is all but confirmed that Audi will soon launch a production Audi Q8.

The Audi RS Q8 Concept previews a range-topping Audi Sport version of the Q8. Designed to compete with the odd-ball BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe, the Audi RS Q8 Concept is expected to produce in excess of 600 hp!