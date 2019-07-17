600HP+ Taycan Turbo Promises To Not Disappoint The Diehard Purist

The Porsche Taycan is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated electric cars this year, and for good reason. The Taycan is Porsche’s first modern all-electric car, bred with racing DNA and technology honed in the track from hybrids like the 918 Spyder and the 919 Hybrid Evo. It is then incredibly pertinent for Porsche to ensure that the Taycan, particularly its top-tier “Turbo” variant, will not disappoint in any way.

A recent review of a Taycan Turbo pre-production prototype suggests that the top-tier variant of Porsche’s electric car could live up to its name, and then some. During a ride-along, Car Magazine European editor Georg Kacher was able to get up close with the upcoming vehicle as it tore through the streets with Porsche’s chief engineer Stefan Weckbach.