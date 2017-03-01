690-hp Audi S7 widebody puts the RS7 to shame

The German tuner M&D Exclusive Cardesign is giving owners of the pre-refresh Audi A7 and S7 an opportunity to bring their sport sedans up to the performance sedans of the latest RS7 and maybe even surpass it. The updated body kit makes the four-door coupe look more muscular, too.



M&D starts this specific conversion with a 2013 S7 that produces 414 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) from its stock 4.0-liter biturbo V8. By overhauling the powerplant, the tuner is able to push the output to 690 hp (515 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm).



Read Article