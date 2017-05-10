$7.35 million LaFerrari Aperta is looking for new owner in Dubai

Oh, can you say that again? There’s a “used” Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta with 0 km mileage and with a listed price of $7,349,400. Okay, so let’s just round that off to 7.35 million USD or 27 million dirhams to be exact. Too much or just right? You be the judge.



While Ferrari hadn’t officially revealed the Aperta’s unit price, it’s believed each came with a $3.9 million price tag. The only problem if you’re a true fan and are loaded is that all examples were sold out even before it was officially launched. If you were one of those who didn’t make the cut, you have to bear the higher price margin set by certain dealers or former owners.



