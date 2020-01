The Lexus LFA is a fascinating thing—a V10 supercar so unlike the rest of the company’s lineup, in both performance and price—and it has been since the car’s limited run of 500 units before production ended in 2012. But not all of those 500 units have been bought yet, and Lexus sold three new LFAs in 2019.

That number is up from two in 2018. Congratulations to all involved, because you’re luckier than the rest of us dweebs.