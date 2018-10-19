7-seater SHOWDOWN: BMW X7 vs. Lincoln Navigator — Who'd You Rather?

I know, I know. I did a showdown consisting of the newly launched BMW X7 just a couple days ago. But, that was against the Land Rover Range Rover LWB and that was based on looks alone.



This time I want to do something a touch different.



This time I want the all-new Lincoln Navigator and BMW X7 to square off in the interwebz octagon. If it sounds ridiculous, that's because it is. Rather than make it a contest based solely in their beauty, I want this to be a bit more well rounded.



I want you to tell me which you'd rather take home.



Of course that encompasses functionality, reliability, looks and price. We're talking about the whole enchilada, baby.



Having just driven the all-new Lincoln Navigator, I have to say it is one very impressive product. The X7, while it looks good on the surface, is going to have to bring its "A" game. No question, Spies.



That said, we want to know: WHO'D you rather bring home? The all-new Lincoln Navigator or the all-new BMW X7?





