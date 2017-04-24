8 New Audi Sport Models Coming Over Next 24 Months

Audi Sport may be a “new” brand, but in reality, it’s anything but. This division combines the best from Quattro GmbH and Audi’s motorsports division, and the results will be felt in an onslaught of upcoming products – eight new models over the next 24 years, in fact.



The RS3, RS5 Coupe, and TT RS make their North American debut at the New York Auto Show this week, and Audi Sport executives Filip Brabec and Stefan Reil assure us that more are on the way, and soon. RS models will always have successors, they say, meaning we can expect a new RS7 to arrive with the next-generation A7 model.







