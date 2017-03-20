8 Out Of 9 VW Board Members Are White Men - Should VW Start There To Show A True Transformation?

During the Volkswagen Group’s annual press conference to discuss the past year’s financial performances, CEO Matthias Müller outlined a series of ways in which the company is going to transform itself in the coming years.

Perhaps aware that eight out of nine board members on the podium either side of him were - like him - middle to late-aged men in suits, and predominantly German, he issued this rallying call: “Put in simple terms, Volkswagen must become more international, more entrepreneurial, and more female - especially at the management level.”

