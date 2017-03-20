8 Out Of 9 VW Board Members Are White Men - Should VW Start There To Show A True Transformation?

During the Volkswagen Group’s annual press conference to discuss the past year’s financial performances, CEO Matthias Müller outlined a series of ways in which the company is going to transform itself in the coming years.

Perhaps aware that eight out of nine board members on the podium either side of him were - like him - middle to late-aged men in suits, and predominantly German, he issued this rallying call: “Put in simple terms, Volkswagen must become more international, more entrepreneurial, and more female - especially at the management level.”
 



TomM

The holding company (Porsche SE) that owns controlling interest in VW - over 52% in actuality - is owned by the Porsche and Piech Families - they are GERMAN, they are white and the stock is controlled by a group of men in the family - with various shares. Just as the Ford Family - although through a different stock scheme - controls the board of FORD - this Holding company does that for VW.

The fact is - there is nothing inherently wrong with this situation - and there is no proof that adding a female family member would alter their decisions in any way. IN addition - other large holders of VW stock include The county of Lower Saxony - as well as Qatar. Lower Saxony - being part of Germany itself - would probably not change the makeup of the board regarding country of origin - and certainly an Islamic country such as Qatar - where women do not have the same rights as men - is unlikely to change the Gender of the board. Ownership does have its privileges.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/20/2017 12:12:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

This can also be said of a number of Asian companies as well. Only within the last 5 to 10 years has Toyota started to diversify.

It can be agued that such a tight core of German leadership actually keeps the brand focused on heritage and Germanic appeal that might get lost with a global board.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/20/2017 12:34:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

