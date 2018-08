American thieves really need to rethink their strategy when it comes to stealing Tesla vehicles because they are being caught at an alarming rate.



We’ve now learned that stolen Tesla vehicles in the US have almost all been recovered.



Last month, we reported on Tesla warning of theft risk through relay attacks in Europe and sharing ‘tips’ to help prevent those attacks.



It was in response to recent strings of Tesla thefts that appear to be organized in European cities.





Read Article