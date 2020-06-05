A Break Through Or Another Distraction? Tesla Vehicles Will Soon Feature In Vehicle Video Conferencing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company’s electric vehicles will get a video conferencing feature in the future.

Video conferencing has become a common feature in today’s world. As COVID-19 initiated social distancing measures all across the globe, friends, family members, and business partners must speak to one another through webcams and phones. Many people have utilized conferencing applications like Zoom or HouseParty to keep connected with loved ones or business associates, a simple way to stay in communication while quarantining and staying away from others to prevent the spread of the virus.



