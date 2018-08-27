A Deal With The Devil? Volkswagen Attempted To Invest In Tesla

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock price dropped as much as 5% in pre-market trading after CEO Elon Musk announced that he is letting go the idea of taking Tesla private.



We now learn that he thought he was “now or never” because he sees Tesla surging on Wall Street in the coming months and Volkswagen reportedly tried to invest Tesla.

According to sources involved in the take-private deal who talked to the Wall Street Journal, banks and advisors put a deal together that involved Volkswagen and Silver Lake:


Hilarious. And the guys in here insist VW/Audi/Porsche will destroy Tesla at the same time they are hoisting the white flag and trying to join them.

