A Dollar Tree Makes Him HOLLA? Toronto Blue Jays Catcher CAUGHT MASTURBATING To Porn In His Mercedes!

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire was arrested last week for allegedly masturbating to a hardcore porn video while seated in his car outside of a Dollar Tree in Florida, it was revealed Wednesday.



A witness called police in Dunedin, Florida on Friday to report that McGuire, 24, was 'sitting and masturbating in a white Mercedes SUV in the parking lot,' according to an incident report provided to the Daily Mail. The team trains in Dunedin.



McGuire was charged with misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs...



Read Article