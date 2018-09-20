A Family Of Over Achievers: Model 3 Follows Model S And Model X With PERFECT Crash Safety Scores

The 2018 Tesla Model 3 aced its federal crash-test regimen and earned top, five-star scores on all of its sub-tests, safety officials said this week.

The Model 3 follows the Model S and Model X, which have both aced the NHTSA's tests. The insurance industry-funded IIHS has only rated the Model S sedan so far, and it earned mostly top "Good" scores on its crash tests, except an "Acceptable" rating for driver's side front small-overlap crash protection.

Details of the federal crash tests weren't immediately available Thursday.



