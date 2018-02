In select shopping malls in the U. S., there are the usual clothing shops, electronics outlets and food courts, but there also are Kia Stinger stores.

That’s special because not every car gets its own mall unit. (And not every mall gets what’s dubbed as a Kia Salon).

Kia Motors America opened the interactive mall spots to promote both its new sporty hatchback that has garnered much buzz since its 2017 debut and the brand itself, showing how far it has come.