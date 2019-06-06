A Lime Green McLaren 570S Spider RENTAL Leave One Dead, Two Injured In High-speed Crash

Some sad news coming to us from Las Vegas.



Unfortunately, one person has passed due to a high-speed crash. Unfortunately, this innocent bystander's life was taken by an allegedly impaired driver.



According to reports, the driver of a rented lime green McLaren 570S Spider was driving under the influence when they lost control of the vehicle. From there, it hopped a curb and slammed into a parked Toyota Camry where Joshua David Badell was sleeping.



While the estimated speed has not been released, the impact was severe enough to send the Camry flying a considerable distance and come to a rest shiny side down. That's a monumental feat.



The driver of the McLaren, Stanley E. Butler Jr., was allegedly impaired per a clip released by Las Vegas Metro Police.





