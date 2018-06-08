A Move For The Better? Hyundai Wants To Break Out Of The Boredom Shackles, And Be Sexier Than Alfa

Hyundai’s vice president of design, SangYup Lee, says the brand should be more than just a value nameplate and is setting his target extremely high.

He thinks the company should be producing vehicles that are “sexier than Alfa Romeo.”

While we used a photo of a 2011 Hyundai Accent to head the article as a bit of a goof, the idea is only patently ridiculous if you don’t give it any serious thought. Hyundai’s designs have historically been a festival of mediocrity, but that’s not really the case anymore. The Korean brand has stepped up to meet is rivals and has even managed to surpass them in some respects.



MDarringer

Given that the Giulia borrows from BMW (15 years ago) and Infiniti to create its dullness and just how forgettable the Stelvio is, Hyundai is already better looking than Alfa Romeo.

MDarringer

Posted on 8/6/2018 10:03:52 AM   

colecole

My God you are an idiot.

colecole

Posted on 8/6/2018 10:17:50 AM   

carloslassiter

Um no, it isn't.

carloslassiter

Posted on 8/6/2018 10:12:13 AM   

colecole

OMG, that's the funniest headline this year.

colecole

Posted on 8/6/2018 10:17:28 AM   

