Jaguar Land Rover has applied for the trademark to the Road Rover name – a year after Autocar was told that the branding was merely an internal codename for a new model line.

Brands often apply for name trademarks to ensure that potential future branding - or names similar to their other products - can’t be used by rivals. However, as well as 'Road Rover' being used in internal communications, it had also been touted as a potential name for a number of previous prototypes.