A New Kid In Town: Polestar 2 To Retail For $59,900 - Should Tesla Be Worried?

The Polestar 2 began production in China in March, with a planned release here in the U.

S. by late summer, Polestar said today. The company also revealed its price in the States after saying in October it would start around $65,000 in Europe.

Here that number is $59,900, or just under the $60,000 threshold New York and California have set for electric car buyers to get a $2,000 rebate. Polestar’s previous estimate for the U.S. price was $63,000, though moving it to $59,900 means that in theory buyers in those two states can get a discount of up to $9,500, including the $7,500 federal tax credit, leaving the total price at $50,400.



User Comments

MDarringer

That's a Volvo. Why do they insist naming the car after someone with good oral skills? Granted polestars are a good thing for society, but to name your brand after those people, not so much.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 10:25:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Tiberius1701A

It is a Volvo so the quality will be galaxies better than St. Elon's product. Should Tesla be worried?? You can take that to the ban

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 10:39:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

$49k will get you an AWD Model 3, which is faster and has an extra 50 miles of range. It doesn't have the yellow seat belts though, that's probably worth an extra $10k.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 11:31:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

scenicbyway12

Well, how much is build quality worth?

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 5:40:54 PM | | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

A lot, but I think the Model 3 is pretty similar in build quality at this point, especially the powertrain.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 2:33:17 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Volvo build quality isn't exceptional. It's rather mainstream and not in keeping with the premium price point.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 9:14:47 PM | | Votes: 1   

dlin

This and Cybertruck deserve to die

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 1:46:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Foncool

It’s better looking than anything from Tesla, but the Chinese connection is going to see backlash.

Foncool (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 4:10:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Sorry, can't get past the name.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 4:40:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

If these cars were Volvos, it would be a magical transformation for Volvo, but yeah...the name.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 8:21:11 PM | | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

Get past it. Nobody cares.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 5:18:55 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Clearly you do because you feel duty bound to bitch about other's freedom of speech.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 10:08:56 AM | | Votes: 1   

