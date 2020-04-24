A New Kid In Town: Polestar 2 To Retail For $59,900 - Should Tesla Be Worried?

The Polestar 2 began production in China in March, with a planned release here in the U. S. by late summer, Polestar said today. The company also revealed its price in the States after saying in October it would start around $65,000 in Europe.

Here that number is $59,900, or just under the $60,000 threshold New York and California have set for electric car buyers to get a $2,000 rebate. Polestar’s previous estimate for the U.S. price was $63,000, though moving it to $59,900 means that in theory buyers in those two states can get a discount of up to $9,500, including the $7,500 federal tax credit, leaving the total price at $50,400.