A Porsche Salesman Walks Away With $2.5MM In Customer Deposits On GT Cars That Don't Exist...

As vice president of marketing at the largest Porsche dealer in the country, Shiraaz Sookralli personally handled some of Champion Porsche's most valued and deep-pocketed clients. Over the last year, he collected over $2.5 million in customer deposits for dozens of the company's ultra-exclusive 911 GT3 and GT3 RS models.



There's only one problem: The cars never existed, the money is missing, and Sookralli just vanished without a trace.



That's according to a lawsuit filed by the dealership against Sookralli in Florida's 17th Circuit Court last week, which first surfaced online in an explosive thread over on Rennlist, one of the most popular online forums for Porschephiles...



