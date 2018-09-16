A Porsche Salesman Walks Away With $2.5MM In Customer Deposits On GT Cars That Don't Exist...

Agent00R submitted on 9/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:26 PM

0 user comments | Views : 178 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As vice president of marketing at the largest Porsche dealer in the country, Shiraaz Sookralli personally handled some of Champion Porsche's most valued and deep-pocketed clients.

Over the last year, he collected over $2.5 million in customer deposits for dozens of the company's ultra-exclusive 911 GT3 and GT3 RS models. 

There's only one problem: The cars never existed, the money is missing, and Sookralli just vanished without a trace.

That's according to a lawsuit filed by the dealership against Sookralli in Florida's 17th Circuit Court last week, which first surfaced online in an explosive thread over on Rennlist, one of the most popular online forums for Porschephiles...

Read Article


A Porsche Salesman Walks Away With $2.5MM In Customer Deposits On GT Cars That Don't Exist...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]