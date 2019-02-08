A Stroke Of Genius? Dodge Power Dollars Rewards Those That Buy MORE Horsepower

Dodge//SRT horsepower is now more attainable than ever before by way of an innovative new national sales promotion called “Dodge Power Dollars” that rewards passionate enthusiasts who crave more power.



Sales of the Dodge Challenger hit an all-time high in 2018; Charger is on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019; and Durango is on pace to have its best calendar-year sales total since 2005. Still, Dodge//SRT isn’t resting. In fact, just the opposite. Starting Aug. 1, customers across the United States who purchase any 2019 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger or Dodge Durango will get a $10 per horsepower cash allowance.







“Since bringing the Charger and Challenger back to market, Dodge has put 485 million horsepower into the hands of our loyal enthusiasts,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Dodge has more horsepower than anyone else, and we want to share it and give those who have always wanted more the ability to get more. The goal is to grow to a half-billion horsepower before the end of the year. This is what we believe John and Horace Dodge would want us to do.”









very 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger and Durango will receive $10 per horsepower cash allowance, ranging from SXT and GT models with Pentastar V-6 efficiency and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability to the Dodge Durango SRT, America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car.



Examples include:

Challenger Model Horsepower Cash allowance Hellcat Redeye 797 $7,970 Hellcat 717 $7,170 R/T Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 375 $3,750 GT AWD 305 $3,050 GT 305 $3,050 SXT AWD 305 $3,050 SXT 305 $3,050 Charger Model Horsepower Cash allowance Hellcat 707 $7,070 Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 370 $3,700 GT 300 $3,000 SXT AWD 300 $3,000 SXT 292 $2,920 Durango Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT 475 $4,750 R/T 360 $3,600 Citadel 295 $2,950 GT 295 $2,950 SXT 293 $2,930

Dodge//SRT is supporting “Dodge Power Dollars” with new creative highlighting the brand’s unmatched power and performance. A 30-second spot begins airing across TV, digital and Dodge social channels this week.







