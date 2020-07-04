A Tesla Model Y Performance Has Already Hit The USED Car Market

 We contacted the dealer and learned that the Model Y is still available and you can have it immediately.



How about a Midnight Silver Metallic Tesla Model Y Performance with just 758 miles. You can probably have it right away depending on where you live. The car is currently in Lincoln, Nebraska.

This Tesla Model Y popped up on onlyusedtesla.com and pricedriteauto.com. You can check out the details by clicking here. The Tesla was just listed for sale on April 6, 2020. It has an asking price of $68,000, which is more than you'd pay for the electric crossover if you bought it new. So, what's the story?


