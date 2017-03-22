A Trump Rollback Of EPA Requirements Could Come At A Price

The auto industry has long argued that increased fuel economy requirements will raise the price of cars.

In order to boost mileage, manufacturers have to use more expensive, lightweight materials like aluminum, high-strength steel and even carbon fiber and composites.

Agent009

It is a double edged sword economically. (taking the environment out of the picture)

Higher mileage standards lessens the over all consumer expenditure on fuel.

These savings will be more than offset by more expensive vehicles that meet the requirements.

This addition cost will be compounded by higher insurance premiums to cover the more expensive vehicle.

Economically were are spending more and more and getting less in return with each cycle of improvement.

