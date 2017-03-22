A Trump Rollback Of EPA Requirements Could Come At A Price

The auto industry has long argued that increased fuel economy requirements will raise the price of cars. In order to boost mileage, manufacturers have to use more expensive, lightweight materials like aluminum, high-strength steel and even carbon fiber and composites.

Automakers would also need to use more hybrid technologies that requires expensive batteries. Beyond that, they'll need to use more sophisticated, expensive, engine technologies like complex fuel injection systems and turbochargers to boost power from smaller and smaller engines.



