A-list Star, Benedict Cumberbatch, Drills Cyclist With His Green Lamborghini Urus

Word is coming from across the pond that an A-list star has gotten in a wee bit of trouble. According to reports, Benedict Cumberbatch has hit a cyclist with a Lamborghini.



To be more precise, it was a green Urus. This is according to the man who was hit although Cumberbatch's representative is denying that he owns a Lamborghini.



The latest indicates that the cyclist was struck by the vehicle's side mirror, which was promptly smashed. In order to brace themself from the crash, the cyclist extended their arm. They were knocked to the ground and left with a pretty nasty wound that resulted in quite a bit of blood.



Once they gathered themselves, apparently they slapped Cumberbatch around a bit. Essentially, that's where the drama ends.



Benedict Cumberbatch reportedly knocked a man off his new bike while driving along a country lane and moments later was slapped by the furious cyclist. The actor, 42, allegedly caught the arm of the rider, Michael Lawrence, 63, during the collision which took place in Freshwater, Isle Of Wight last September. Mr Lawrence, affectionately known as Scooby, is claimed to have got up off the floor and immediately slapped Cumberbatch - before realising he was an A-list star...



