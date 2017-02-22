ABT Audi S4 Avant Is Hungry For Power

Are you looking forward to the next Audi RS4 Avant, but just can't wait? If so, then ABT Sportsline's latest upgrade package might just be what you're looking for.


Aimed at the latest Audi S4 Avant, the tuner upgrades the 3.0-liter TFSI V6 petrol lump making it produce 425 PS (419 HP) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque.

That's a significant increase over the stock engine that delivers 354 PS (349 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, allowing the premium estate to sprint from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds, which is on par with the B8 RS4.

