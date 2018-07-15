ALIVE And WELL, Missing 23 Y/O Woman FOUND After Surviving 200-foot Drop And 7 Days ALONE

A 23-year-old Oregon musician who had been missing for a week was found alive at the bottom of a California cliff in the wreckage of her car, where she survived on water from her Jeep's radiator.

Angela Hernandez was driving from Portland to Lancaster, near Los Angeles, to visit her sister Isabel when she saw on animal on the road and swerved to avoid it, sending her car plummeting 200ft off a Big Sur cliff on July 6.

She survived the crash that completely destroyed her car and left her with a shoulder injury, but was trapped on the remote beach by herself...



About the Author

Agent00R

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

It's total BS that she lived off the radiator for hydration. The ethylene glycol in antifreeze is toxic in small amounts.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/15/2018 11:03:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

Well, it seems like Daily Mail was using a bit of sloppy language.

In the story it says she took the hose from the radiator and somehow was using that as a way to siphon water from a nearby stream.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 7/15/2018 12:00:24 PM | | Votes: 1   

