ALL Attention Is On Nissan's Carlos Ghosn As Company Seeks To Block His Access To One Of His Homes

Nissan said it was seeking to block former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s access to an apartment in Rio de Janeiro, citing a risk that the executive, arrested and removed from his role for financial misconduct, may remove or destroy evidence.



Brazilian-born Ghosn has been detained in Tokyo since his Nov. 19 arrest on suspicion of conspiring with former Nissan Representative Director Greg Kelly to understate his compensation by about half of the actual 10 billion yen ($88 million), over five years from 2010.



Tokyo authorities extended their detention until the maximum Dec. 10 for the alleged crime...



Read Article