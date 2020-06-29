ANOTHER One BYTON'S The Dust?

"Stung hard by the COVID-19 crisis, we're getting word that BYTON has suspended operations and furloughed the majority of its employees worldwide for 6 months.

Only a small team will remain for management decision making.

It's disappointing to hear, but not entirely surprising. The COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to take its toll on the entire automobile industry. Cash-strapped startups without any business revenue at all are particularly vulnerable."

Or is it as simple as how we called it when we first saw it. THERE WAS NOT A CHANCE ON EARTH IT WOULD BE SUCCESSFUL. EVER.




