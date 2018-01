It appears that the dual motor all-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 will launch much earlier than expected, potentially as early as Spring 2018.



The Californian carmaker recently updated its configurator for the Model 3 and alongside listing an arrival time for the base model in early 2018. It also says the dual motor variant will land in Spring ’18. Of course, in Tesla time, that might end up meaning at the very end of this year, potentially even in early 2019…





