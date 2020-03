Like with any hobby, no one wants to own something totally the same as everyone else. So we all see collectors trying to out do each other trying to make THEIR vehicle unique.



Well, here's a Bugatti you won't see very often (wait, you don't see ANY Bugatti's very often).



Owned by Manny Khoshbin in Newport Beach, this one is wrapped in a MARBLE finish.







So what say you Spies? Is he on to something or has he LOST his MARBLES?



Spies, discuss...