AWESOME or AWFUL? 00R Puts His Name On The Wait List For A...

You know I was thinking of a way to start this story and I kind of wanted to go the old-school joke route. Do a play on "So, a horse walks into a bar," and switch it to "So, an idiot walks into a car dealer..."



Anyway.



So, today I headed down to my local Porsche dealer to put a deposit down on a non-existent car. Technically that's not entirely true as the Porsche Boxster Spyder has been spied and last weekend I passed along the news from CAR magazine that the Cayman GT4 is on its way.



What can I say, Spies? I am a weak man when I hear about a 420 horsepower, 3.8-liter naturally aspirated flat six.



Having said that, the Boxster Spyder isn't exactly a cheap vehicle. And given the updates I am sure it won't be getting any lighter on the wallet. There's a lot of autos you can get for that kind of coin BUT there's not as many vehicles that are as pure as the Boxster Spyder.



After driving a previous-gen Boxster Spyder and Cayman R, I can say both autos were up there with some of my most favorite driving experiences. This includes the Ferrari 488 GTB, Lexus LFA and McLaren 650S. Why? Well, the motor is in the right place and you can drive it at 10/10ths everywhere you go. Oh, and it sounds amazing at full chat.



All that said though, I've got to ask: Is a Boxster Spyder AWESOME or AWFUL? What say you, Spies?






