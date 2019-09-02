AWESOME or AWFUL? 00R Puts His Name On The Wait List For A...

Agent00R submitted on 2/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:37:24 PM

3 user comments | Views : 1,412 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You know I was thinking of a way to start this story and I kind of wanted to go the old-school joke route.

Do a play on "So, a horse walks into a bar," and switch it to "So, an idiot walks into a car dealer..."

Anyway.

So, today I headed down to my local Porsche dealer to put a deposit down on a non-existent car. Technically that's not entirely true as the Porsche Boxster Spyder has been spied and last weekend I passed along the news from CAR magazine that the Cayman GT4 is on its way.

What can I say, Spies? I am a weak man when I hear about a 420 horsepower, 3.8-liter naturally aspirated flat six.

Having said that, the Boxster Spyder isn't exactly a cheap vehicle. And given the updates I am sure it won't be getting any lighter on the wallet. There's a lot of autos you can get for that kind of coin BUT there's not as many vehicles that are as pure as the Boxster Spyder.

After driving a previous-gen Boxster Spyder and Cayman R, I can say both autos were up there with some of my most favorite driving experiences. This includes the Ferrari 488 GTB, Lexus LFA and McLaren 650S. Why? Well, the motor is in the right place and you can drive it at 10/10ths everywhere you go. Oh, and it sounds amazing at full chat.

All that said though, I've got to ask: Is a Boxster Spyder AWESOME or AWFUL? What say you, Spies?



AWESOME or AWFUL? 00R Puts His Name On The Wait List For A...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

valhallakey

Too cool, I would have opted for the Cayman but the Boxter with that 6 and the top down will be totally awesome! Nice choice 00R!!!

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 11:43:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Truthy

Enjoy the hell out of that sweet flat 6.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2019 1:21:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

pcar4evr

I hope its awesome. I'm on a list, as well.

pcar4evr (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2019 8:08:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]