AWESOME or AWFUL? Do Advertisements That Talk Smack Actually Work?

Watching the automotive industry is fun.

There's a couple reasons for this but I think the primary is simple: We're talking about tangible objects that just about everyone can experience. 

Oh, and it's a blast watching manufacturers get into quibbles. It doesn't happen often but sometimes you'll see an automaker go after another in an advertisement or billboard. 

Well, the latter just happened. 

Hyundai has posted a billboard featuring its all-new Kona sport-utility vehicle, which it claims is the first electric compact SUV. While one could argue that's not necessarily true as earlier generations of the Toyota RAV4 in EV form exist, I think it's more interesting to ask whether or not this move actually works. Is it really good for marketing your brand and/or product?

Especially when Tesla has built a helluva brand of rabid loyalists. And, don't forget, Tesla has an assload of aspirational Tesla wannabe owners.

What say you, Spies? Do advertisements that talk smack actually work? Is Hyundai's latest effort AWESOME or AWFUL?



User Comments

TheSteve

I find trash-talking ads (and campaigns) to be a massive turn-off.

That aside, Hyundai continues to impress me in terms of bang for the buck. I'd check out a Hyundai EV SUV, just out of curiosity. And this comes from a guy whose previous 4 vehicles were BMWs, and is currently driving an Audi Q5.

TheSteve

Posted on 3/10/2018 1:13:11 AM   

MDarringer

But that doesn't apply to people in your case because you trash talk them. #hypocrite

MDarringer

Posted on 3/10/2018 9:14:19 AM   

cidflekken

For me, no, they're not effective. That's primarily because I do my own extensive comparisons when it comes to car shopping. For the suburban family trying to figure out what they want to buy, it might have an impact in the decision, but I would hope that people investing that much money would make better choices.

Regarding Hyundai here, they need not inset themselves in a direct conversation with Tesla. Granted, this might be the first first for Hyundai when it comes to, well, anything so somewhat of bragging rights. But at the same time, Elon and company were the first electric almost everything else. If Hyundai wanted a more effective trash-talking add, they should have said something like, "First electric compact SUV. What do you got, Honda or Toyota?"

cidflekken

Posted on 3/10/2018 1:30:03 AM   

MDarringer

The efficacy of this type of advertising can best be determined through market research. I think given the storm of negativity and trash talking coming from the media these days, people have been acclimated to it to the point that it feels normal.

Ford and Chevy used to trash talk each other in ads all the time. I have a collection of paper automobilia (sic) and the ads are sometimes pointed.

Regarding Hyundai here, striking up a direct conversation with Tesla over engineering will benefit Hyundai that has tremendous experience designing and producing reliable, high quality vehicles, a claim that Tesla in no way can match.

"What do you got"??????

MDarringer

Posted on 3/10/2018 9:20:33 AM   

jeffgall

When you know your product is inferior in one way or another, and you result to trash talking and misleading claims to overcome it, I find it distasteful. Outside of the auto industry, I think T-Mobile is one of the worst one’s out there to do this.

jeffgall

Posted on 3/10/2018 9:23:01 AM   

