AWESOME or AWFUL? Do Advertisements That Talk Smack Actually Work?

Watching the automotive industry is fun. There's a couple reasons for this but I think the primary is simple: We're talking about tangible objects that just about everyone can experience.



Oh, and it's a blast watching manufacturers get into quibbles. It doesn't happen often but sometimes you'll see an automaker go after another in an advertisement or billboard.



Well, the latter just happened.



Hyundai has posted a billboard featuring its all-new Kona sport-utility vehicle, which it claims is the first electric compact SUV. While one could argue that's not necessarily true as earlier generations of the Toyota RAV4 in EV form exist, I think it's more interesting to ask whether or not this move actually works. Is it really good for marketing your brand and/or product?



Especially when Tesla has built a helluva brand of rabid loyalists. And, don't forget, Tesla has an assload of aspirational Tesla wannabe owners.



What say you, Spies? Do advertisements that talk smack actually work? Is Hyundai's latest effort AWESOME or AWFUL?





