AWESOME or AWFUL? Do You Fancy The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette WITH Stripes?

Agent00R submitted on 1/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:39:49 PM

1 user comments | Views : 542 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.instagram.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The all-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has yet to reach showrooms just yet.

We're eager to see what mods will happen once these cars get into owner's hands.

Having followed the Corvette community for some time, I can confidently say they're not shy about modifying their rides to their liking.

Apparently an Instagram user was a bit curious about the Corvette's Bowling Green plant. You know, where ALL Corvette's are built. And, they stumbled upon a couple interesting C8s parked around the facility.

First up was a white Corvette coupe. What made it stand out, however, was the application of matte, dark gray stripes down the center of its body.

Personally, I am not a stripe guy. That said, I wanted to know what the Spies thought of this little touch: Are the stripes AWESOME or AWFUL?

Secondly, there was a bright yellow C8 coupe. Maybe it's my eyes but it's not just a pure yellow. It appears to have a touch of green in it a la Porsche's Acid Green — am I mistaken? Having said that, I was curious if it was your kind of vibe, Spies.

Let us know in the comments below!





Read Article


AWESOME or AWFUL? Do You Fancy The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette WITH Stripes?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Sweet!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2020 6:25:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]