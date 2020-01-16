AWESOME or AWFUL? Do You Fancy The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette WITH Stripes?

The all-new, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has yet to reach showrooms just yet. We're eager to see what mods will happen once these cars get into owner's hands.



Having followed the Corvette community for some time, I can confidently say they're not shy about modifying their rides to their liking.



Apparently an Instagram user was a bit curious about the Corvette's Bowling Green plant. You know, where ALL Corvette's are built. And, they stumbled upon a couple interesting C8s parked around the facility.



First up was a white Corvette coupe. What made it stand out, however, was the application of matte, dark gray stripes down the center of its body.



Personally, I am not a stripe guy. That said, I wanted to know what the Spies thought of this little touch: Are the stripes AWESOME or AWFUL?



Secondly, there was a bright yellow C8 coupe. Maybe it's my eyes but it's not just a pure yellow. It appears to have a touch of green in it a la Porsche's Acid Green — am I mistaken? Having said that, I was curious if it was your kind of vibe, Spies.



Let us know in the comments below!







View this post on Instagram #c8corvette #spyshot #c8video #c8 #c8vette #c8corvettevideo A post shared by @ shockpilot1911 on Jan 10, 2020 at 5:06pm PST



