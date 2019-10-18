AWESOME or AWFUL? IF You Were Leading GM, Would YOU Resurrect The Hummer Brand For EV Pick-up Trucks And SUVs?

Hummer was once known as a brand that produced massive, military-spec vehicles. They were loud, archaic, inefficient but super durable.



In other words, they were really good at serving our troops in the battlefront. Cruising down the local boulevard? Well, it depends how you look at it.



That said, when General Motors acquired the brand and revised the H1, debuted the H2 and H3 models, it was onto something at the time. But then its sales flew off a cliff and the party ended rather abruptly.



It seems that word on the street suggests that Hummer may be back with all-new products. And this time it's going to turn their products on its head. Rumors are hinting that GM's Project O may mean the rebirth of Hummer as an electric vehicle manufacturer with EV pick-up trucks and sport-utility vehicles.



This news just broke so I am a bit perplexed at the moment. That said, I wanted to see what the Spies have to say about it. Is Hummer going electric an AWESOME or AWFUL idea?







General Motors Co. plans to build a new family of premium electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant beginning in late 2021, possibly reviving the imposing Hummer brand on some of them, several people familiar with the plans said...



...GM’s BT1 program includes an electric pickup for the GMC brand and an electric SUV for Cadillac, both due in 2023, the sources said.



Before then, GM plans to begin low-volume production in late 2021 of the first BT1 model, a pickup, under a different brand, the source said. A performance variant of the pickup will be added to that brand in 2022, followed by an electric SUV in 2023.



One of the sources said the Hummer name is “under consideration” but a decision has not been finalized. The pickup is codenamed “Project O..."





