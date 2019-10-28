AWESOME or AWFUL? Is BLUE Carbon Fiber A GOOD Look Or TACKY?

View this post on Instagram

It’s Monday, and like us you’re probably suffering with the Monday Blues. Well let’s give you a dose of Blu carbon as you shall see on the brave but beautifully specced 488 Pista. Finished in Argento Nürburgring accompanied by paint matched wheels which house Blu calipers. The exterior also features a Blu America racing stripe as well as a complete Carbonio Blu Lucido carbon package. But it doesn’t stop there, open the door and you will find Nero leather paired with Carbonio Blu Lucido again with every carbon option being treated including the paddle shifters and seat backs. Carbonio Blu Lucido is even covering the entirety of the engine bay. An outstanding spec which is currently for sale @scuderiamotorscars. ?? - @scuderiamotorscars. Question is, 488 Pista, 458 Speciale, F430 Scuderia or 360 Challenege Stradale?