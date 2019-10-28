AWESOME or AWFUL? Is BLUE Carbon Fiber A GOOD Look Or TACKY?

It's amazing to see just how popular carbon fiber has become.
Originally used in the construction of aircrafts and some of NASA's most cutting-edge vehicles, the space age material has made it into some of today's most mundane automobiles.
But, it's not just found there. From toilets to cell phone cases to bottle openers and auto body panels, it's taken the world by storm.
Anytime I see it, I immediately think of high-performance engineering. Conversely, since it's become so widely adored, I've also found it symbolic of a certain tackiness.
You see, a carbon fiber tub is a functional piece. Now a slew of trim bits that cost a pretty penny but, largely, aren't doing much to actually lighten a vehicle's weight? I am not sold on that.
So, when I saw an Instagram post displaying a newly spec'd out Ferrari 488 Pista with blue-colored carbon fiber, I knew I had to ask: Is this AWESOME or AWFUL?
Over the past couple of years, colored carbon fiber has been seen here and there. Hideously expensive, auto makers have come to understand that by dying the resin a color can make it more visually interesting. To date, I've seen blue, red and green done.
