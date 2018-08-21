AWESOME or AWFUL? Is It COOL To Drive A Purpose-built Race Car On THE ROAD?

When it comes to exotica, many people say things like "Oh, man. It's a race car on the road!"



In actuality, that's not the case. Usually. Most of the time they're talking about high-performance street cars that were engineered as such.



It's not until you take a look at the likes of something like the Porsche Schuppan 962CR that you really understand what a race car on the road is really like. In the latest episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Matt Ivanoe of The Cultivated Collector, brings by this very, very rare treat. Only six were produced, and according to Ivanoe, one was lost due to fire.



You don't get a real picture of how impractical this thing is until you see Jay and Matt sitting so close their shoulders are literally touching. It's pretty comical but as they say during the video, it does do all the right things.



I couldn't help but be reminded as I was watching this clip of the owners of LeMans racers who take their vehicles out and about in Tokyo. It seems crazy but people actually do race cars on the road.



That said, is that AWESOME or AWFUL?





This legendary car only had one mile on it until Matthew Ivanhoe brought it Jay's garage, where they added a few more!



