AWESOME or AWFUL: Is This Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake OVERKILL?

Agent00R submitted on 12/11/2018

When it comes to high-end luxury marques, you know, the Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and Bentleys of the world, now — more than ever before — there's a greater emphasis on personalization.

And why shouldn't this be the case as buyers are shelling out hefty six-figure sums for their ride of choice?

There's just one thing: Sometimes manufacturers do things that are just downright hideous in the name of a well-heeled customer.

I wonder how the designers feel about some of the work churned out by the factories?

Having said that, Andy Palmer who is currently the big cheese at Aston Martin, recently posted an image to his Instagram account. During what he calls his "Friday factory walk," he spotted something truly unique.

It was an Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. Painted pink. Bright pink.

That said, I've got to ask: Is this Aston Martin AWESOME or AWFUL?





Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R


User Comments

MDarringer

The Zagato Shooting Brake is painfully ugly and pink just makes it worse.

MDarringer

Posted on 12/11/2018 8:06:10 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

What to do as an automaker? You can be like Ferrari and tell buyers there is a line they will not cross (odd colours, changing the colour of the Ferrari logo or key pieces of trim). Or you can be open to almost anything like Aston. Get the logo in the colours of your country's flag (ok). Gold side strakes (no-problemo). Bright pink paint (what shade of pink would you like?). I would prefer Aston had the same parameters that Ferrari did, but they are trying to build a sustainable self funded business. Ferrari isn't. At least 2 people bought Zagato's. I am sure Aston is very thankful for those dollars.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 12/11/2018 8:31:59 AM   

qwertyfla1

Pepto Bismol pink or do you need it after looking at this?

qwertyfla1

Posted on 12/11/2018 9:25:51 AM   

