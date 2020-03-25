AWESOME or AWFUL? Is This FULLY Decked Out Interior THE BOMB Or A DUD?

Agent00R submitted on 3/28/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:18:06 PM

1 user comments | Views : 2,620 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If there's one thing I've learned over the past 10 years, it's this.

People are dying to be noticed.

Frankly, it's a bit obnoxious.

But in the age where there's a lovefest over people like the Kardashians, well, this isn't exactly a shock. People crave attention. The days of folks living a humble existence is no more.

Obviously this is reflected in some of today's automobiles, which are a rolling expression of the owner. While it's not too shocking to see out of this world wraps of extreme wheel designs, it's another to see a fully decked-out interior.

That's because there's a lot more work to be put in there. Really, you need a team of fine craftsmen to make an interior look "right," or factory. But if you have the checkbook, anything is possible.

Just see below. This is a Mansory and Philipp Plein "Star Trooper" Mercedes-AMG G-wagon pick-up truck.

If you're not familiar with Plein, he's a German-based fashion designer. His work appears to be a brutal mash up of punk rock, metal spikes, leather, military and street art.





AWESOME or AWFUL? Is This FULLY Decked Out Interior THE BOMB Or A DUD?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

I'll need a ventilator.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 5:54:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]