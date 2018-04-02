AWESOME or AWFUL? Was RAM's Super Bowl Spot BRILLIANT Or Did It Trivialize MLK, The Man And His Message?

If you're a red-blooded American tonight you're definitely watching the game.

We can't blame you — we're tuned in.

And like every year, the automakers are running ads. Funny, there was only one or two previews this 'go around. 

Having said that, one spot stuck out to us. It was Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' RAM spot. No, not the one with the vikings. We're talking about the Martin Luther King Jr. commercial. 

At this point in time in the U.S.' history, it just seemed a bit off and depending on how you view the spot it seems to trivialize MLK, both the man and his message that he worked so tirelessly for. And for what? To hawk a truck?

Compare the MLK spot to a previous year's FCA Super Bowl commercial, "Farmer."

So, what say you, Spies? Was RAM's MLK ad BRILLIANT or did it trivialize MLK? Was the spot STRONG or a bit milquetoast like Justin Timberlake's half time performance?

Weigh in, below!


In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ram truck owners also believe in a life of serving others.

They serve because they’re driven by a higher calling. They serve because they feel a shared responsibility and commitment to their family and community. They serve because they’re men and women of their word. They serve because they know the world could use a little more kindness.

With legendary power, performance and dependability, we’re determined to work hard and play even harder, boldly forging ahead to get the job done.

If you have questions about our products or would like to contact Ram Trucks directly, please use the "Contact Us" option from our website: www.ramtrucks.com



Now, compare that to this:




User Comments

MDarringer

The MLK spot was very moving and tastefully done. If you're going to use MLK's voice, the product has to be secondary and his words the centerpiece. Very nicely done.

Most people don't know who Paul Harvey is. I know only from having been around old people who talked about him. The Paul Harvey clip gave the same reverence to Harvey as they did the MLK i.e. letting the words not the product be the centerpiece, but to no end result.

MLK = BIG YES
Harvey = meh

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2018 9:50:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The previous ad "And God made a farmer" was much more on point than this one. I love that commercial. I'd run it every Superbowl if I was FCA. Even if the family is ok with it and or his speeches are public domain and you can use the clips, I would stay away from using MLK's words in an ad. He was a Martyr for a just cause and help change America (if not the whole world) for the better. His words don't belong in an ad.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2018 10:27:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

jeffgall

Skipped the game this year. When the players learn to respect what this country stands for, I may return.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 2/4/2018 10:38:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

cidflekken

I find it odd that they would use the words of MLK to promote this specific product.


cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 4:56:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Among this countries most cherished rights is the freedom of speech and expression. It is one of the things that separates our country from other so-called democracies around the world. It allows the press to report on things that they would be closed down for in other countries. And while it does mean that here will be heated debates from opposing positions - and even speech from abhorrent positions as well - a lot of that ignores the basic intelligence of the American people to know the difference.

I am smart enough to know that the players who chose not to stand were not protesting what our country stands for- but what should not be happening in this country. And while I agree that there may have been other ways to do it - the presidential oath of office - requires him to "Protest and Defend" the constitution. Remember - an amendment procedure was in the constitution to allow change - since our founding fathers KNEW that progress would happen - and the original constitution did not include anything about the flag. It is not AMerica - love it or leave it - IT IS United States - love it or change it for the better.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 6:01:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

