AWESOME or AWFUL? Was RAM's Super Bowl Spot BRILLIANT Or Did It Trivialize MLK, The Man And His Message?

If you're a red-blooded American tonight you're definitely watching the game. We can't blame you — we're tuned in.



And like every year, the automakers are running ads. Funny, there was only one or two previews this 'go around.



Having said that, one spot stuck out to us. It was Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' RAM spot. No, not the one with the vikings. We're talking about the Martin Luther King Jr. commercial.



At this point in time in the U.S.' history, it just seemed a bit off and depending on how you view the spot it seems to trivialize MLK, both the man and his message that he worked so tirelessly for. And for what? To hawk a truck?



Compare the MLK spot to a previous year's FCA Super Bowl commercial, "Farmer."



So, what say you, Spies? Was RAM's MLK ad BRILLIANT or did it trivialize MLK? Was the spot STRONG or a bit milquetoast like Justin Timberlake's half time performance?



Weigh in, below!





In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ram truck owners also believe in a life of serving others.



They serve because they’re driven by a higher calling. They serve because they feel a shared responsibility and commitment to their family and community. They serve because they’re men and women of their word. They serve because they know the world could use a little more kindness.



With legendary power, performance and dependability, we’re determined to work hard and play even harder, boldly forging ahead to get the job done.



If you have questions about our products or would like to contact Ram Trucks directly, please use the "Contact Us" option from our website: www.ramtrucks.com







