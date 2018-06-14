AWESOME or AWFUL: Where Do YOU Stand On Authorities Destroying Private Property For The Greater Good? Are They JUSTIFIED?

At the risk of dating myself here, I'll do it anyway.



For those of you who have seen the movie Backdraft, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. But, if left with no other avenue to make a connection to a fire hydrant, firefighters have no problem busting a parked car's windows and running the hose through the interior of a vehicle. The expense of an automobile simply doesn't matter.



That's because if you've illegally parked in front of a hydrant and there's an inferno, only one thing has value: Life.



Having said that, it seems that there's really two sides of this type of situation. Those who write it off as excessive and those who see it as not excessive enough.



So, where do YOU stand? Do you side with authorities, like firefighters, being able to destroy private property for the greater good if it breaks the law? OR, do you think there's a better way to work around these problems?





...Firefighters responding to a house fire on Norway Avenue in the Mercer County town were forced to smash two of the car's windows to extend a hose through the Acura and gain access to a hydrant.



"This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant," the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters wrote in a Facebook post above a photo showing the hose running in to the passenger's side window and out the driver's side window. "Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant..."









Read Article