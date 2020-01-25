AWESOME or AWFUL? Would You Ever Want To Be Seen In Ken Griffey Jr.'s Former 1991 Mercedes 300CE?

Once and a while, the automotive classified ads will present a gem. Sometimes there's stellar finds. Others, I mean that in the most sarcastic way possible.



This time you decide.



A gearhead friend sent me a Facebook ad this week for a 1991 Mercdes-Benz 300CE. Looking at the 300CE market, it's pretty dreadful out there. This one is markedly different, however. That's because this car belonged to first ballot baseball hall of famer, Ken Griffey Jr. And its far from your run-of-the-mill Mercedes.



Painted a shade only acceptable in the early 1990s, Bornite, and fitted with a Koenig widebody kit that channels the look of the Ferrari Testarossa/512TR, it's truly one-of-a-kind. For better or worse.



According to the ad it only has 31,000 miles on the clock and it recently underwent a $27,000 restoration. I am not quite sure where the money went.



All that said, we're curious: Is Ken Griffey Jr.'s 300CE AWESOME or AWFUL?



From where we're sitting it seems like the perfect ride if you're looking to make an impression at you next local Radwood event.



Restored Koenig once owned by Ken Griffey Jr. a famous Baseball Player. $27000 restoration done in 2016. Car has 31K miles and has a two tone Bornit Metallic Paint Job. Front tires are 245/45/17 rears are 315,45,17 Huge wide body kit German made, Car drives like New and is cared for by a Enthusiast. No expenses spared. Price is negotiable.



