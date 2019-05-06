Actor Tracy Morgan Buys A $2 Million Bugatti, Only To Have THIS Happen A Few Minutes Later

Imagine you had just bought a brand new car—or at least new to you—and just as you were getting in it for the first time to drive off into the sunset, someone finds a way to ruin your moment by crashing into you. Well, that’s basically how Tracy Morgan felt after recently purchasing a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport valued in the neighborhood of $2 million.

The 50-year-old actor and comedian quite literally drove off the dealership lot and onto the busy Manhattan streets just minutes before a silver Honda CR-V SUV sideswiped the Veyron Grand Sport on the front driver-side three-quarter panel. Being busy Manhattan, smartphones flew up to capture the scene as it unfolded.