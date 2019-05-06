Actor Tracy Morgan Buys A $2 Million Bugatti, Only To Have THIS Happen A Few Minutes Later

Imagine you had just bought a brand new car—or at least new to you—and just as you were getting in it for the first time to drive off into the sunset, someone finds a way to ruin your moment by crashing into you.

Well, that’s basically how Tracy Morgan felt after recently purchasing a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport valued in the neighborhood of $2 million.

The 50-year-old actor and comedian quite literally drove off the dealership lot and onto the busy Manhattan streets just minutes before a silver Honda CR-V SUV sideswiped the Veyron Grand Sport on the front driver-side three-quarter panel. Being busy Manhattan, smartphones flew up to capture the scene as it unfolded.



User Comments

colecole

Autospies really loves this crash. How is this Autonews?

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2019 12:06:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

Slow news day, basically a soccer mom didn’t notice Tracy on her right because the car is so low, so she just went for it, I hate driving in Manhattan period and most certainly wouldn’t put a Bugatti on the street with wild Taxis, distracted motorist, bicyclists, pedestrians, and the common pothole.

Making it through the city without a scratch is kind of like a miracle, because even if u do everything right, the parking garages or horrible parallel Parkers will be sure to leave a mark or 2 on your bumper

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2019 12:16:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

FAQMD

What, no Tesla news ... ha, ha, ha ...

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2019 12:26:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

rockreid

Yeah I drove quite a lot in NYC back in the day and no way I would own anything nice and drive it on those streets. I wouldn’t really own anything more than $10,000 or so and drive it there on a regular basis. I owned a vintage 500 Galaxie in the 90’s in NYC worth about $3000 at the time and sure enough a cube truck left a car length scratch down the entire driver’s side while parked on the curb.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2019 12:46:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

