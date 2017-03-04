Acura Pulls Honda Sales Negative - Honda Up 1.8% In March, Acura Nosedives 21.2%

American Honda Motor Co. , Inc. today reported total March sales of 137,227 Honda and Acura vehicles, a decrease of 0.7 percent over March 2016. Honda Division was up 1.8 percent on sales of 125,531 units while Honda trucks set a new March record, gaining 12.6 percent on sales of 61,975. Acura Division sales were down 21.2 percent in March, on sales of 11,696 vehicles.

Honda

Led by trucks with a record month and bolstered by resilient car sales, Honda Division gained 1.8 percent in March. CR-V and HR-V continued their hot streaks, both blowing double-digit holes in their own March records while Ridgeline also made a notable contribution. On the passenger car side, Fit was up 6.1 percent while Civic topped 31,000 sales. Accord posted a strong March with 26,824 new buyers.

Honda trucks had best ever March sales, gaining 12.6 percent on sales of 61,975

CR-V led truck gains with a March record of 32,872 vehicles, up 23 percent

HR-V set a new March record, rising 19.6 percent on sales of 7,653

Ridgeline sales surpassed 3,700 units in March

With another strong month of nearly 32,000 in sales, Civic was easily the best-selling passenger car in America on a retail basis in the first quarter of 2017

"Many automakers are looking for signs of market stability as consumers continue to head towards trucks and SUVs," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the Honda Division. "But cars are still a compelling choice for many, especially when you have the right formula. Civic is a great example."

Acura

Strong sales of Acura trucks in March continued to set the pace for the Acura brand, even as the company prepared to launch the MDX Sport Hybrid—the third and newest installment of the brand’s high-performance Sport Hybrid technology—along with the Acura NSX supercar and RLX Sport Hybrid model. The new MDX is the latest salvo in the evolving Acura lineup prioritizing performance through both powertrain and design. And on April 11, a refreshed and significantly enhanced 2018 TLX will be revealed in New York, bringing the Acura Precision Concept-inspired design language to the sedan lineup.

MDX sales totaled 4,141 units in March, up 1.3 percent over 2016

"With the Acura MDX already posting strong sales in the luxury SUV segment, the new MDX Sport Hybrid adds a new performance dimension to provide greater market visibility of our performance hybrid technology and greater purchase consideration for Acura products," said Jon Ikeda, vice president & general manager of the Acura division.