Acura's NSX Is Experiencing LFA Like Sales - Why Are Japanese Super Cars Such A Hard Sell?

Agent009 submitted on 10/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:51 AM

7 user comments | Views : 1,006 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The economics of supply and demand mean that some cars can command serious markups while others are subject to awesome discounts.

One of the latest examples: If you are shopping for a Civic Type R, good luck! But if you have the cash for an Acura NSX, I have better news for you.

While the NSX and Civic Type R are wildly different cars—also at a massive price gap—they are arguably the two most important performance cars in Honda/Acura’s lineup. Both have a legacy to uphold and appeal to a specific buyer that has been longing for a serious performance car from Honda Motor Company.

Read Article


Acura's NSX Is Experiencing LFA Like Sales - Why Are Japanese Super Cars Such A Hard Sell?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

#1 Price / The GTR, LFA, and NSX if conceived as Corvette-level cars would have been more likely to have sold wall.

#2 Technology / The Japanese seem to want to overcompensate for shortcomings elsewhere by producing a technological marvel.

#3 Styling / The NSX is generic and Fieroish. The GTR is ass ugly. The LFA was no beauty.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2017 8:23:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Tiberius1701A

#4 Desirability / It is no Ford GT. (Quite possibly the most perfect supercar from a styling and performance standpoint ever. But then again I am biased.)

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2017 8:30:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Because if you drop $200k-$350k on a supercar, and you come home with a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ford GT etc - Nobody will ever ask you "Why did you buy that?

@MD is right on all points. Pretty counts in supercar sales.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2017 8:33:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

malba2367

If honda had followed the original formula of the NSX (super car styling, light weight and a high RPM engine, price around $110,000) they would have a winner on their hands. Instead they tried to get cute with electric motors. The real competition for the NSX are the GTR, Audi R8 and Porsche 911. Ferrari, Ford GT etc. are in much higher price class.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2017 8:43:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

Why IS ARE grammar TURDS hard

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2017 9:02:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

countguy

The nsx is hideous.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2017 9:34:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

No heritage no racing creed going back decades.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2017 9:35:23 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]