Acura's NSX Is Experiencing LFA Like Sales - Why Is Are Japanese Super Cars Sales Turds?

Agent009 submitted on 10/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:51 AM

0 user comments | Views : 312 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The economics of supply and demand mean that some cars can command serious markups while others are subject to awesome discounts.

One of the latest examples: If you are shopping for a Civic Type R, good luck! But if you have the cash for an Acura NSX, I have better news for you.

While the NSX and Civic Type R are wildly different cars—also at a massive price gap—they are arguably the two most important performance cars in Honda/Acura’s lineup. Both have a legacy to uphold and appeal to a specific buyer that has been longing for a serious performance car from Honda Motor Company.

Read Article


Acura's NSX Is Experiencing LFA Like Sales - Why Is Are Japanese Super Cars Sales Turds?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]