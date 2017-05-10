Acura's NSX Is Experiencing LFA Like Sales - Why Is Are Japanese Super Cars Sales Turds?

The economics of supply and demand mean that some cars can command serious markups while others are subject to awesome discounts. One of the latest examples: If you are shopping for a Civic Type R, good luck! But if you have the cash for an Acura NSX, I have better news for you.

While the NSX and Civic Type R are wildly different cars—also at a massive price gap—they are arguably the two most important performance cars in Honda/Acura’s lineup. Both have a legacy to uphold and appeal to a specific buyer that has been longing for a serious performance car from Honda Motor Company.