Acura's future crossover looks to have quite a growth spurt versus to the current model.

Acura is prepping what appears to be a major update to its mid-size RDX crossover, and these spy shots are our best look at the overhauled crossover’s development since last year. This example has a lot of camouflage but not enough to hide all the vehicle’s secrets.



This prototype has a completely different look versus the last test mule, which suggests this one is largely using production body panels. In general, the shape appears to be larger and boxier than the current styling. Up front, there’s Acura’s new corporate grille that’s already on the MDX and spy shots show on the next TLX.



