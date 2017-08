Mercedes is planning to reveal a convertible version of its Vision Maybach 6 concept at this month’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The drop-top version of last year’s Maybach 6 concept, a 738bhp four-wheel-drive 2+2 EV with gullwing doors, continues Mercedes’ vision for a product to rival the Rolls-Royce Wraith and its convertible variant, the Dawn.