After 8 Fast And Furious Movies Michelle Rodriguez Decides The Series Is Too Sexist

Think of the two main components that made the original Fast and Furious movies so popular and you're likely to dream up the modified Japanese cars covered in body kits and neon lights first and then the girls dancing in the background clad in, well, just about nothing, as the second main ingredient.

In that sense, the franchise has always mixed women into its testosterone-laden plots, but it wasn't until later in the series that these women took leading roles. Actress Michelle Rodriguez isn’t too happy about that.

Agent009

Tiberius1701A

My nominee for the new 'Captain Obvious'.

Posted on 6/30/2017 8:37:18 AM

Posted on 6/30/2017 8:37:18 AM   

MDarringer

If she is so appalled by sexism in the movies, she should donate all her income from them to charity and then publicly apologize for her contribution to the degradation of women. Anything less and she will remain the hypocrite she is.

Posted on 6/30/2017 8:42:23 AM

Posted on 6/30/2017 8:42:23 AM   

BobM

Yup... what this means in Hollyweird speak is: "I'm 38 now, and my boobs and butt are drooping like a Walmart Suite, so since I can't compete anymore, it must be sexist"

This clown only got to where she is today because she exploited SEXISM. Now that it's turned on her, she's all pissed off. Typical moonbat Hollywood narcissistic dumb broad!

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 8:59:31 AM   

Firewombat

Charlize Theron is bae

Posted on 6/30/2017 9:34:58 AM

Posted on 6/30/2017 9:34:58 AM   

momentofsurrender

Nothing that can't be taken care of with a huge salary increase for the next movie!

Posted on 6/30/2017 10:32:50 AM

Posted on 6/30/2017 10:32:50 AM   

