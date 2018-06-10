After A 56% DROP In September, Audi Gives Negative Guidance On EU Sales For The Coming Months...

Volkswagen’s premium brand Audi on Friday said it expected sales in Europe to fluctuate in the coming months after a 55.

5 percent slump in September sales due to supply bottlenecks caused by stricter anti-pollution rules.

Last month VW Group’s sales fell by half in Europe’s five biggest markets, according to analysts at Citi, after several top selling models failed to conform to new the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) rules...

...“Following above-average sales results in Europe over the past two months due to the sell-off of models in stock, the increasingly empty stores and the restrictions in the sales portfolio had an adverse effect on deliveries in September,” Audi said...



MDarringer

That's pretty cataclysmic.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2018 6:32:18 PM   

