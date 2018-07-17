After Elon Musk's ROUGH Comments + Revelations This Weekend, Shares Of TSLA Take A Hit — Where To Next?

It's easy to say that last week, Tesla had it a bit rough. That's OK though.



Tesla has weathered other storms before.



The problem is when it comes out on the other side and the markets punish the equity. Down three percent, it's not the end of the world; however, we're curious if this is the beginning of a turning tide against Tesla, more specifically its visionary, Elon Musk.



To quote David Spade in Tommy Boy, "He could sell a ketchup popsicle to a woman in white gloves."



Now though, I am not so sure.



It seems that some trust may have been eroded with the Tesla faithful and, in addition, he didn't own up to what is being shown in the political donation databases. On top of that he called a diver who helped save children in a pedophile.



This is all quite bad but if there's one thing we've seen, it's a figurehead recover from even more rough language and unmerited claims. That said, I've got to ask: Where do YOU think Tesla's price per share is headed next?



Up? Down? Sideways?



What say you, Spies?







