After Europe new 2018 Honda Civic Type R ready to conquer the US

The Civic Type R has always been one of the best hot hatchbacks on the market. Despite that, the car was never really available in the US for long periods of time. In contrast, the Japanese and European markets did receive the Type R Civic quite a few times now. In fact, both markets had a Type R model in the last couple of years which was received as the best front wheel drive car on the market. After Honda had seen how successful that model was they decided to carry on and release a 2018 Honda Civic Type R but this time around also available in more markets.



The US is one of these markets meaning that the current class leader is finally going to have some competition. The new car has already been revealed at the Geneva Auto Show, and there are some key differences between the US and the European models.



